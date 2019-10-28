Adele Has Been ‘Incredibly Dedicated’ to New Workout Routine Following Divorce

Adele is finding herself loving her new workout routine as the musician is making healthier choices both in and out of the gym, sources close to the Grammy-winning artist told PEOPLE. The “Rumor Has It” singer stunned fans with her fit physique at Drake’s 33rd birthday party last week, stepping out after filing for divorce from her longtime partner Simon Konecki, and sources say she has no plan on stopping soon.

Adele is “incredibly dedicated” to her fitness routine, the insider told PEOPLE, including working with a personal trainer, Pilates classes and working out at Rise Nation, a Stairmaster-like class.

“After Adele started working out, she never looked back. She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset,” they continued, adding that while she wasn’t sure if she would be able to live her life this way longterm, it’s really been working for the star.

“At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it,” the insider said. “But she has been incredibly dedicated. She continues to work out with a trainer. And she looks fantastic.”

Getting in better shape and making healthy choices with her diet isn’t about slimming down, another source previously told the outlet, it’s about being able to keep up and stay around for her 7-year-old son.

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” they explained. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

She certainly seems to be enjoying herself as well, looking stunning in a black off-the-shoulder dress at Drake’s birthday bash and showing off her retro glam look on Instagram the next day.

“I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna,” she wrote under the photo in reference to Sharon Stone’s Casino character. “Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met [Drake].”

