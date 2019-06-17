Adele Fans Notice Her Transformation Since Split With Husband of Three Years

After Adele had the time of her life at a Spice Girls concert over the weekend, fans couldn’t help but notice how at-ease the songstress seemed in the midst of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

Following the Spice Girls’ final reunion tour date last night, Adele took to Instagram to gush over the show, revealing that she first saw the ’90s girl group at London’s Wembley Stadium 21 years ago.

“Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self,” she captioned an Instagram post recapping the night.

“It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come. thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!” she concluded.

The post began with a video of herself excitedly singing the group’s hit “Stop” while on the way to the show. Another image revealed that she “finally got to meet” Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, who also posted the photo, captioning it, “Finally together.”

The official Twitter account of the Spice Girls shared a photo of Adele flashing a peace sign in between Horner, Mel B (aka Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) and Mel C (aka Sporty Spice).

Thank you for coming to celebrate with us last night @Adele we love you!!! 👑 ✌🏻 #Spiceworld2019 📸 @Timmsy17 pic.twitter.com/VdrvZ5CW9W — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to gush over Adele’s look from the night.

“Adele got that post divorce glo, she is coming y’all. She is coming for our wigs, stepping on necks. All of that,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Adele is GLOWING,” someone else wrote alongside the photo of the “Hello” singer with the Spice Girls.

“Adele has never looked better. Adele has never looked freer. Adele has never looked more comfortable with herself. There I said it,” someone else said.

I don’t know a better evolution than Adele’s eyebrows pic.twitter.com/1c4xUZIvVP — R.I.P DayTitsDreamer (@DayTitsDreamers) June 15, 2019

The 31-year-old donned a sleek black top with floral pants, paired with dramatic gold hoop earrings and perfectly polished purple nails. She wore her blonde hair in tousled curls and accentuated her cheekbones with a smokey eye, long lashes and her trademark strong brows.

Adele’s representatives previously confirmed her split from Konecki in a statement, asking that the couple be afforded privacy.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the emailed statement to the Associated Press read. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele and Konecki share 6-year-old son Angelo, who was born in 2012. The couple had dated for five years before they married, and Adele confirmed their new status in her acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

“Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you,” she said. “My manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it.”

A source told E! News that Adele and Konecki’s split was partially due to her busy work schedule.

“They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart,” the source said. “She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart.”

“Their marriage was clearly working for a very long time,” the insider added. “Whenever she was out at big openings and special events, he was usually with her, and they looked really just happy together and in love.”

“They were into the marriage pretty much until they decided this just isn’t working anymore.”