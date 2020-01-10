Adele Tells Fan She Lost ‘Like 100 Pounds’

In October, photos of Adele attending rapper Drake’s birthday party revealed that the British singer had lost a noticeable amount of weight, and Adele opened up about her new figure for the first time during an encounter with a fan in Anguilla on Jan. 3. Massachusetts native Lexi Larson told PEOPLE that she and some family friends walked into a restaurant in Anguilla, where they saw singer Harry Styles sitting at a table before Adele came over for a chat.

“A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?’” the 19-year-old said, adding that she barely recognized Adele at first due to her weight loss.

“She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience,” Larson said. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

The Elon University student and her friends spend around “15 minutes” speaking with the two stars, who asked them about their lives.

“We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably,” Larson said, sharing that the group “talked about life and college and what me and my friend wanted to do.”

“They were more asking us questions,” she recalled. “It was a really positive experience. It was really cool.”

Larson added that she and her friends took photos with Styles, but Adele declined because her 7-year-old son, Angelo, was present.

“She said no because she didn’t want a lot of paparazzi at the moment or anything to get too crazy with her kid,” Larson explained.

Fans first deduced that Adele and Styles were vacationing together after paparazzi photos surfaced of the two on a beach. In one shot, Adele was sitting in a chair facing away from the camera, the fabric of her dress visible as Styles stood in front of her, leading to the conclusion that the two were there together. The Late Late Show host James Corden is also vacationing with the pair.

Over the weekend, Styles made headlines after he left a generous $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill at Caribbean Fish Market on Saturday night, which a restaurant employee shared on Instagram.

