Adele Just Got Flirty With Skepta on Instagram, Rejuvenating Romance Rumors

Adele's rumored romance with rapper Skepta may be heating up. According to Us Weekly, the two singers fueled romance rumors recently by exchanging flirty banter on Instagram. Their social media back-and-forth comes about eight months after it was originally rumored that they were an item.

Adele and Skepta's exchange began after the "Hello" singer posted some snaps of herself watching her 2016 Glastonbury set on Saturday. In the comments section of the post, the rapper wrote, "Finally got your Instagram password lol." It didn't take long for Adele to write back. In response to his message, she posted a couple of flirty emojis including a winking smiley face and a heart emoji. Since there has been plenty of speculation regarding the pair's relationship status, fans had a field day with their exchange. As Us Weekly noted, one fan commented with "I'm here for it," while another commented to ask whether the "Shutdown" rapper was the one to take the photos of Adele.

The Sun previously reported in October 2019 that Adele and Skepta, who are both from Tottenham, London, had been on several dates after they had both recently split from their respective partners (Adele announced her split from husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 while Skepta has previously been linked to Naomi Campbell). A source told The Sun, “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection." They added, “They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.” The same source also explained that the duo is particularly private when it comes to their personal lives and that they are both committed to their children first and foremost. Adele shares a son, Angelo, with Konecki, while Skepta has welcomed a daughter, whom he posted a photo of in January 2019, per Us Weekly.

Skepta and Adele have been friends for some time now, so it's not totally surprising to hear that they may have a romance blossoming. In November 2016, Skepta told ES Magazine that he and Adele keep in touch with one another. “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” he told the outlet. “She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame. She’s the biggest artist in the world, bro.”