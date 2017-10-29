Celebrity

Adam Sandler Slammed for Inappropriate Touching During Talk Show Appearance

Adam Sandler is taking some heat on Twitter after a clip of him touching an actress’ knee during a talk show appearance.

Sandler was appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote his new Netflix film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) alongside fellow Netflix personality Claire Foy, best known for her lead role on The Crown.

While telling a story about his parents, the comedian nonchalantly placed his left hand on Foy’s right knee. She is taken aback by the move and plays it off by moving his hand off her knee. He seemingly realizes what he’s done and briefly does it again for comedic effect.

Sandler’s touching was seen as out of line by many users on Twitter. They also praised Foy for how she quickly dealt with the unwanted contact.

As the clip started to go viral, many users chimed in in defense of Sandler.

In hindsight many saw that, even if it was inappropriate, Sandler did not seem to purposely touch Foy at first. Some pointed to other recent late night interviews he’s done where he unwittingly does the same thing to male co-stars.

Others thought that this was not worth the outrage that was being stirred up.

