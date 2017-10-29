Adam Sandler Slammed for Inappropriate Touching During Talk Show Appearance

Adam Sandler is taking some heat on Twitter after a clip of him touching an actress’ knee during a talk show appearance.

Sandler was appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote his new Netflix film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) alongside fellow Netflix personality Claire Foy, best known for her lead role on The Crown.

While telling a story about his parents, the comedian nonchalantly placed his left hand on Foy’s right knee. She is taken aback by the move and plays it off by moving his hand off her knee. He seemingly realizes what he’s done and briefly does it again for comedic effect.

Sandler’s touching was seen as out of line by many users on Twitter. They also praised Foy for how she quickly dealt with the unwanted contact.

Ohh Claire Foy was not up for being pet by Adam Sandler. Quite right too! #GrahamNorton — Graham Thomson (@grahamt11) October 27, 2017

Claire Foy replacing Adam Sandler’s hand onto his own knee rather than hers, was the perfect “haha dont touch me again” move #GrahamNorton — Gwyneth Jane (@gwynethjane_) October 27, 2017

Why can’t men keep their hands to themselves? I’ve never been a fan of Adam Sandler 😒 https://t.co/yTSAu6WB18 — Cece Alexandra (@cece_alexandra) October 29, 2017

As the clip started to go viral, many users chimed in in defense of Sandler.

In hindsight many saw that, even if it was inappropriate, Sandler did not seem to purposely touch Foy at first. Some pointed to other recent late night interviews he’s done where he unwittingly does the same thing to male co-stars.

Others thought that this was not worth the outrage that was being stirred up.

See some of the follow-up reactions below.

I don’t know if he was doing it consciously, some people are more touchy & genuinely mean no harm, but he still shouldn’t have done it — Nuala Woulfe (@NWoulfeWriter) October 29, 2017

peeps going on about Adam Sandler,I think he’s just tactile,I’ve seen him do the same when he was sat next to Dustin Hoffman! #GrahamNorton — Gemma (@Cheeg6) October 29, 2017

Are worlds apart and we need to be very careful before we call a man a pervert or cry sexual abuse. It makes our genuine experiences — Holly Sturgeon 🎃🍂 (@HollySturgeon) October 29, 2017