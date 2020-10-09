Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce in 'Hubie Halloween'

✖

Cameron Boyce gets a special tribute in the credits of the new Netflix movie Hubie Halloween, produced by Adam Sandler’s production banner Happy Madison Productions, after the Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 actor tragically died at just 20 years old after suffering an epileptic seizure in July 2019.

Sandler's new picture features a photo of his former co-star in the end credits with a heartfelt message on the title card. "In loving memory of Cameron Boyce. Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day," the title card reads.

Having portrayed Sandler's son in the Grown Ups movies, Boyce's death hit the comedian hard. "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us," he wrote on Instagram after Boyce's passing.

Boyce was honored by another colleague earlier this week when Jessie co-star Skai Jackson dedicated her dance Monday to the young man she saw as a big brother during their time on Disney. The actress, 18, said after her performance that Boyce "taught me so much, even little things like being a kind person, being motivated [and] wanting to try harder," adding to host Tyra Banks that she hoped the dance would make him proud. "He was someone that was really important to me and he's part of why I did the show," she said emotionally.

Cameron's parents, Libby and Victor Boyce said on People (the TV Show!) after the dance that they were touched at the gesture. "For Skai to have the opportunity to share her love of Cameron in that way was just really special and touching," Libby said of the tribute. "She looked beautiful," Victor chimed in. "I've known her since she was 7 and she's always been talented. And now, as a young woman, she really projected grace, and it was just heartfelt."

After his death, Victor and Libby formed the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which aims to provide "young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world" as well as raise awareness about epilepsy.