Adam Sandler’s Cameron Boyce Tribute Is Bringing ‘Grown Ups’ Fans to Tears

Cameron Boyce was loved by many, and the replies to Adam Sandler‘s tribute are proof of that. Sandler took to Twitter to share a message about the young actor’s death, which occurred over the weekend. Boyce starred as Lenny Feder, the son of Adam Sandler’s character Keith Feder in both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote on Twitter alongside a portrait of Boyce. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

This moment brought out a lot of emotion from the Grown Ups fans on Twitter, who had fond memories of the franchises’ two film. Many left kind thoughts in the comments about Boyce and the role he had in the movies.

Super sorry. You guys brought so much joy to my son and I with “Grown Ups” — J (@Justinsmic) July 7, 2019

I’m having nostalgia about the movie he did as your son — yacine; (@rosieflawlesss) July 7, 2019

RIP #CameronBoyce we will never ever forget you!!!! You are an inspiration to this generation we love u, lit up our childhood ❤❤❤❤❤#NeverForget — 🐝Meg Coates 💃 (@meganncoates) July 7, 2019

Boyce’s family broke the news of his passing late Saturday night in a statement to ABC News. In the note, they reveal that the Descendants actor died in his sleep due to a seizure brought on by a previously diagnosed medical condition.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the Boyce family’s representative said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

