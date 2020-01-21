Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Show off Major PDA in New 2020 Photo

Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and wife Behadi Prinsloo showed off a major public display of affection in an Instagram photo to ring in the new year. On Jan. 1, Prinsloo shared a black and white photo of the couple together, following Maroon 5’s final show of 2019. The group played the last night of their Red Pill Blues tour on Dec. 31 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:57pm PST

Prinsloo also included a photo of herself standing near the stage and another picture with friend Whitney Hartley Wagner and public relations director Matt Holloway backstage.

“Supooo 2020,” Prinsloo wrote in the caption, adding an alien emoji. However, fans more than made up for that, adding hundreds of comments.

Levine and Prinsloo, a Victoria’s Secret model, married in 2014 and are parents to two daughters. They welcomed Gio Grace in 2018 and Dusty Rose in 2016.

After a very brief break, Maroon 5 is set to hit the road again in February since Levine is no longer taking part in NBC’s The Voice. The group’s 2020 tour kicks off on Feb. 23 in Mexico City. After spending the rest of February and March in South America, the group will take another break before touring the U.S. and Canad a from May to September. Meghan Trainor is the band’s opening act, with Leon Bridges joining them for select stadium dates.

Last week, Levine’s mother, Patsy Noah, joined Sharon Feldstein, mother of actors Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill, to talk about YourMomCares, a new initiative to raise awareness for the mental well-being of children. Noah and Feldstein told The Hollywood Reporter they have reached nearly $1 million in charitable donations.

“Our kids came to us and said, ‘You’ve got to do mental health. That is the issue of our time,’” Feldstein told THR. “There is always a mental health component to almost everything.”

Other mothers with famous children are backing the nonprofit. Alicia Keys’ mom Terria Joseph, Jimmy Kimmel’s mom Joan and Michael B. Jordan’s mom Donna are among the “core moms” helping to raise money for programs focusing on children’s mental health.

Levine was a judge for the first 16 seasons of The Voice but reportedly left the show over disagreements with rule changes. Blake Shelton is now the only artist remaining from the first season.

