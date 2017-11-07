Adam Levine Reveals Gender of Second Child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo will be welcoming a baby girl to their growing family.

The Maroon 5 frontman appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week where he revealed the news to the talk show host. “It’s a girl. We’re having another girl.”

Prinsloo is currently seven months pregnant with the couple’s second child, and Levine told the audience that she’s taking it like a champ. “She’s awesome. She’s just like a champion of the world. She’s killing it,” Levine said. “You wouldn’t know she’s almost seven months pregnant.”

He went on to add that there’s a strong possibility that baby number 2 won’t be the couple’s last, stating that “I want a lot. I thrive in chaos. I really genuinely enjoy it.” As for Prinsloo, the “Help Me Out” singer and Voice mentor said that his wife wants many children. “She was an only child, so look out. She wants like 100 babies, but I don’t know if I can do that.”

Levine also teased that DeGeneres would have a part in naming the newest addition to their family, stating that “it’ll be a collaborative effort.” As viewers of the talk show may recall, DeGeneres is partially responsible for naming Levine’s first child, Dusty Rose, who was born in September of last year. According to DeGeneres, she texted the name to Levine after she saw roses and then heard the name Dusty Rose.