Adam Levine Dodges Maroon 5 Super Bowl LIII Performance Question: ‘I’m Still Formulating Things’

Though Maroon 5 has all-but-been-confirmed as the headliner for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, the band themselves and NFL have yet to officially announce the news.

The band’s reported decision to accept the offer to perform made waves after it was revealed that Rihanna had turned the offer down in support of Colin Kaepernick, but none of Maroon 5‘s members have yet addressed that controvery.

In a new interview with Variety, the band’s frontman Adam Levine was asked about the group’s decision to sign on for the Super Bowl, and the singer would only reply, “I’m still formulating a lot of things.”

Whether those things are in relation to accepting the decision or the actual specifics of what would arguably be Maroon 5’s biggest performance ever, Levine did not elaborate.

The 39-year-old previously alluded to his band’s upcoming gig during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with the host coyly asking Levine about the big event.

“It’s the Super Bowl,” the singer acknowledged. “It’s going to be a great event and there’s going to be a band…or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it’s going to be great regardless of whoever it is. Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig, probably is going to crush it.”

DeGeneres then asked the father of two how he was feeling about the whole thing should his band be the one performing.

“If it were me, I’d be excited. I’d be nervous,” Levine responded, cracking, “I just can’t wait to watch.”

In recent weeks, a petition has been circulating calling for Maroon 5 to drop out of the halftime show in support of Kaepernick. As of Wednesday morning, the petition has over 64,000 signatures.

“Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it,” the petition reads. “Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL. Join me in asking Maroon 5 to drop out of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.”

It was previously reported that Rihanna had been offered the gig, but turned it down in a show of support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem ahead of games in 2016 as a peaceful protest and now no longer plays in the NFL.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” a source told Us Weekly. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

