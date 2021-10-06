Adam Levine Debuts Massive Neck Tattoo and Dramatic New Hair Color

Adam Levine is rocking some fresh ink as he debuts a bold and new hair color! The Maroon 5 singer, 42, took to social media Tuesday to show off the new tattoo he had done on the center of his neck — a design featuring a butterfly landing on a spiderweb — shortly after he was spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time with bright blue hair.

“Wise man once said…when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…,” he captioned the photo, referencing the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger outage that took out the popular social media sites for most of Tuesday. He then gave a shoutout to his tattoo artist, Nathan Kostechko, who has done several of his larger pieces, writing, “and his name was @nathan_kostechko.” Kostechko agreed in his own caption of the work that the star “really went for it on this one.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Levine is no stranger to body art, debuting in August a massive leg tattoo that took artist Bill Canales 13 hours. “Today was ouch but worth it,” The Voice alum said on social media at the time, explaining that while some spots were “a little bit ticklish” to get tattooed, it was totally worth it for the permanent art. Levine has several other large tattoos, including a massive back piece featuring a mermaid and a “true love” tattoo dedicated to wife Behati Prinsloo.

The musician first got a tattoo when he was 21 years old, getting a dove inked on his upper left bicep shortly after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Levine explained to PEOPLE in 2013 after being named Sexiest Man Alive that the dove was meant as a symbol of peace during the dark time. “I was 21. It was five days after 9/11. I felt this needed to say something with this peaceful thing on my body,” he told the magazine at the time.

He also has several tattoos featuring animals, including a shark and eagle. “I’ve always had a strange fascination with sharks. I actually think they are the most fascinating creatures on Earth,” he told the magazine of getting one of the ancient predators inked on his body. “I guess the tattoo had something to do with that.”