Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers Get Matching Tattoos on 'Late-Night'

Singer Dua Lipa and late-night host Seth Meyers just bonded a little deeper than a TV interview would usually allow. Lipa appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday and while there, she and Meyers got matching tattoos together on the air. They had celebrity tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy on the show to do the honors.

Lipa and Meyers referenced their last interview, when they had apparently vowed to get tattoos together the next time Lipa was on the show. True to their word, the duo took a few shots together and settled in to get tattooed. Meyers was clearly nervous, as he had never gotten a tattoo before, and Lipa teased him by raising the stakes. While they initially planned to get a small, simple dot, she quickly proposed that they get stars instead. Meyers said: "Are you pulling a fast one on me?" while slugging another shot.

"We're gonna be, like, bonded for life," Lipa said as she took her seat in a position that would allow McCurdy to do his work. Lipa got the tattoo on her foot, and Meyers watched closely with a combination of fascination and unease. When it was his turn, Meyers said that he wanted the tattoo on his leg so that he could forget about it.

McCurdy offered to let Lipa do Meyers' tattoo herself, but the host drew the line there – definitely uncomfortable with the idea. The host cringed through the tattooing process with his dignity intact, and in the end, he and Lipa were able to show off their matching marks.

Lipa is not heavily tattooed – especially by the standards of a celebrity and an artist – but she has a small collection of body art. That includes a palm tree on the back of her arm, the word "angel" on her shoulder and the number "245" on her left arm. That's the number of shows she played during her 2018 tour. The 28-year-old singer was with Meyers this week to discuss the Golden Globes, where her song "Dance the Night" from the Barbie movie was nominated for best original song. The movie actually had three songs nominated, and another one won the category – Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"

Lipa rode the success of that soundtrack single all year, but near the end of 2023, she released "Houdini," the lead single for her own upcoming album. Lipa's next release is expected sometime in 2024. When it comes out, we may see if Meyers is bold enough for another tattoo.