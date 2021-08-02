Adam Levine Reveals Tattoo That Covers His Entire Leg, Shares 13-Hour Process 

✖

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine continues to find new places for tattoos on his body. Over the weekend, the former The Voice coach showed off the Japanese-inspired design tattooed on his right leg by tattoo artist Bill Canales. Levine, 42, posted a time-lapse video on Instagram, giving fans a taste of the 13-hour process.

Canales shared a seven-minute video of the process on his own Instagram page, revealing that the tattoo was completed over two days. He called Levine a "true warrior to say the least and hell of a guy." Fans were stunned by Canales' work and enjoyed watching the process. "So cool to be a fly on the wall and watch your process. Still don’t understand how you work so fast. I need to see this in person," one Instagram user wrote.

Another tattoo artist, Nathan Kostechko, was really impressed by Canales' work. "Incredible work Bill! Adam is stoked," Kostechko wrote. Kostechko is the artist behind the large design of ocean waves on Levine's left leg, reports PEOPLE. The artist also created Levine's Immaculate Heart tattoo on the singer's neck.

Levine's tattoos have attracted plenty of attention in recent years, especially after he showed them off during Maroon 5's performance during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in February 2019. When he was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man of the Year in 2013, he gave the magazine a detailed tour of his tattoo collection at the time, revealing that the dove on his upper left bicep was his first. "I was 21. It was five days after 9/11. I felt this needed to say something with this peaceful thing on my body," he told the magazine.

The singer also has a few tattoos of animals, including one of a shark and an eagle. "I've always had a strange fascination with sharks. I actually think they are the most fascinating creatures on Earth. I guess the tattoo had something to do with that," he told PEOPLE in 2013.

Levine starred as a coach on the first 16 seasons of The Voice but left before Season 17 started. He surprisingly returned to the show in May when he performed the single "Beautiful Mistakes" with the rest of Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion during the season finale.

"I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton]," Levine told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2019. "I do miss it but I don't miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little."