The Voice’s Adam Levine Reveals ‘True Love’ Tattoo While Cupping Wife’s Derriere

Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach Adam Levine displayed his latest tattoos in a new Instagram post, but he also showed off his wife, Behati Prinsloo Levine, at the same time.

....it's worth holding onto...👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 28, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

The photo, which was taken by Milo Decruz, shows Adam grabbing on to his wife's rear as he showcases his hand tattoos. The phrase "TRUE LOVE" is spread across eight fingers. You can also see a little bit of his tattoo sleeves in the shot.

"It's worth holding onto," he captioned the photo.

Adam married Behati back in 2014. Since then, they have had a daughter together, so, this "true love" tattoo seems to be as true as can be.

However, that wasn't the only time the musician flashed his new ink, which was designed by California-based artist Bryan Randolph.

In a later post by Behati, Adam can be seen showing his fists to the camera. The photo is an even better look at the tattoos, complete with Adam's wedding band across the "V" in the phrase.

The truest.....🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 29, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Adam is currently in the midst of The Voice's twelfth season. He's one of the show's judges along with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.

Shelton recently went on the record about he and Adam's relationship on and off camera, which he says is "explosive."

"We are constantly at each other's throats, and sometimes, we really do get mad at each other," Shelton said. "We're those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable. It brings out the best and worst in both of us. It truly is an explosive relationship."

Aside from The Voice, Levine's band Maroon 5 is prepping their sixth studio album. They'll be touring this year with stops in London; Aspen, Colorado; Pendelton, Oregon; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and Lima, Peru.

