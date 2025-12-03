Actress Who Guest-Starred on Classic ’70s and ’80s TV Shows Dead at 93: RIP to Toni Lamond

Australian actress, dancer, writer, singer, comedian, and TV personality Tomi Lamond has died. She was 93.

She died last Saturday at her home in Sydney, Australia. A cause of death is not yet known.

Not many entertainers can say their career stretched across eight decades, but Lamond could. Beginning her career at 10 years old as a radio singer and a vaudeville performer, she eventually moved to the stage, then television, then to the big screen and all across the globe. In her prime, she was known as a talent to rival iconic actress Doris Day.

Lamond appeared in a ridiculous amount of wildly popular TV series in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, including Murder She Wrote, The Bob Newhart Show, The Love Boat, Punky Brewster, Eight is Enough, Starman, The Graham Kennedy Show, Bandstand, Starsky & Hutch, and Denise.

She also appeared in movies like Spotswood, Razzle Dazzle, Running from the Guns, and the 1994 film version of The Pirates of Penzance.

Australian entertainment reporter took to Twitter/X to mourn the icon from down under.

“Very sad to hear of showbiz legend Toni Lamond’s death at 93. What a life and career! A list of TV.stage and movie credits as long as your arm – both here and overseas,” he wrote. “Fun fact – she was the first woman in the world to host a Tonight Show… Her son Tony Sheldon continues the family showbiz dynasty.”

“Honoured to have worked with Toni on a one-off Cabaret event with a full symphony orchestra — an unforgettable experience,” actress Sally-Anne Upton also wrote on Twitter/X. “Her warmth, generosity, and knockout stage presence stay with me always. Rest in peace, beautiful Toni. Your legacy lives on.”

VALE, Toni Lamond AM

Honoured to have worked with Toni on a one-off Cabaret event with a full symphony orchestra — an unforgettable experience. Her warmth, generosity and knockout stage presence stay with me always.

She is survived by her son, the actor and writer Tony Sheldon.