Actress Renjusha Menon Shared Devasting Quote Just Before Her Suicide

Renjusha Menon's followers pour over her final post. The Malayalam actress, known for her roles in Sthree and Nizhalattam, passed away on Monday, October 30. She was 35. Menon was found dead in her apartment in Thiruvananthapuram, India. Police are now conducting an investigation into her death.

Fans are mourning the loss of the actress, but her last Facebook post has caught their attention since it discusses depression, faith, and support. Menon's social media presence was notable on both Facebook and Instagram. She frequently shared playful reels on Instagram, often created with colleagues in the film and television industries.

However, Menon's Facebook post tone was noticeably melancholy in the days before she passed, sharing quotes that may have reflected her conflicted inner feelings. Her October 16 post included the following quote: "My only relief is to sleep. When I'm sleeping, I'm not sad, I'm not angry, I'm not lonely. I'm nothing." Another post included the quote, "Trust takes years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair."

Menon also uploaded several motivational videos. One of these videos said, "Just because there is honey in the flower does not mean that the fruit should be sweetened. The same is the case with humans. Believing there is love in their words doesn't necessarily mean there is love in their hearts. One should strive to live independently."

"The most significant realization in life is that we are inherently alone. If someone asks us who our true people are, we should respond that when circumstances are favorable, everyone is a friend, and when they are not, there are no relatives or friends. People are with or without you based on the situation. This realization can empower us in life."

During one of Menon's other videos, she shared the message, "Touch Me Not is so named because if we touch it, it withers. Have you ever heard of a coconut leaf withering from someone's touch? No, I have never heard anyone say that. The lesson it imparts is that no one interferes with the strong. People harm you because they perceive your vulnerability."

"When individuals insult you, it's because they know they can inflict pain. If they sense that their actions don't affect you, they will cease their hurtful behavior. The reason is straightforward — it's in human nature to cause a 'Touch Me Not' to shrink upon contact. It's amusing to observe it retract." In the months and weeks before her death, Menon had a number of financial problems, according to NDTV.