Actress Renjusha Menon Dies by Suicide

Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon was discovered dead in her apartment in Thiruvananthapuram, India, on Monday morning. The 35-year-old actor was found hanging in a flat she shared with her husband, who is also an actor, Manoj. Some reports have claimed that at the time of her death, the actress was experiencing financial hardships, reported NDTV.

Despite the preliminary conclusion that her death was caused by suicide, authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death; the body will be taken for an autopsy at a later date, according to the outlet.

According to local reports, the actor, who is a native of Kochi, began her career as an anchor of a TV show before securing a role in TV serials. As a contestant on the Malayalam celebrity reality show Nakshatra Deepangal, which aired on the Kairali Channel, Menon appeared in the show Sensation for the first time.

With the serial Sthree, she made her acting debut on the small screen and went on to appear in several other productions. After that, she appeared in several serials on Surya TV, such as Anandaragam, Kaumudi's Varan Doctor, and Ente Mathavu. As a supporting actress in several television shows and movies, she is best known for her roles in City of God, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Bombay March, Karyasthan, One Way Ticket, and Athbhutha Dweepu, among others.

She made a name for herself in these roles and soared into the spotlight during this time. Furthermore, Menon was also a producer of several serials, as well as a professional Bharatanatyam dancer, in addition to her other roles. She is survived by her father, C G Ravindranath, and mother Umadevi. Just hours before she died, the actor posted a humorous video on Instagram with of her with Anandha Ragam co-star Sreedevi Anil.

As a result of the tragic news, her fans, who were left heartbroken and shocked, posted several comments on her Instagram page, expressing their condolences for her loss. One user wrote, ''Just a fraction of a second enough to change the destiny...Rest in Peace Sister.''

It has been reported that another Malayalam actor, Aparna Nair, died by suicide last month. The 33-year-old actor, who had appeared in a few movies and serials, was found hanging inside her room at her residence. Aparna lived with her husband and two children, according to police.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.