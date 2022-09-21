Actress Injured by Fruit During Mishap in Malaysia

Priscilla Wong is on the mend after an incident on the set of her travel series Travel with Priscilla Wong left her with more than a dozen puncture wounds. The actress and television host, 41, suffered the gnarly and painful injury by way of a truly unusual object: a durian, an edible fruit that is not only known for its unsavory smell that has been compared to rotting flesh and smelly gym socks, but also the many spines protruding from its skin.

The painful incident occurred as Wong visited a durian plantation for the Kuala Lumpur segment of her travel series, which sees her traveling throughout Malaysia and experiencing the food and culture of different regions and cities. While filming at the plantation, Wong could be seen standing by a stream when seemingly out of nowhere, a durian came flying at her from somewhere off screen. Despite the actress' best efforts to dodge the soaring fruit, she was struck directly in the thigh, leaving her briefly screaming in pain before she erupted into laughter.

The moment was captured on camera, with Wong later sharing a video highlighting her visit, including the flying durian, to Instagram on Sept. 1. In the clip, after being struck by the durian, Wong could be heard asking, "who was it who threw the durian like that!" Later in the video, she could be seen treating her injuries with a salve. She quipped in the caption, "First time I've ever gone to a durian plantation to pick durians, first time I've been hit by a durian."

According to Wong, the incident left her with 20 perforations" on her thigh, which she later highlighted in a clip shared to her Instagram Story. That short video showed the actress; thigh marred with numerous small puncture wounds, Wong writing, "this is the 'gift' that a durian has given me, I both love and hate durians..." Despite the painful ordeal, Wong said she still enjoyed the trip, writing, "Many firsts in Malaysia – I still miss it!"

As Wong shared the video that captured the onset incident, many of her followers were quick to react. Commenting on the video, one person joked that durians "can kill people by their torns and smell... certified unexplosive but powerful weapon... how's your leg now? So painful." Several others were quick to send well wishes Wong's way, with one fan writing, "Omg , it's so painful... hope your leg will be well asap," as another person added, "Hugggg hope ur leg is okkk."