Australian actress Patsy King has died. She was 95.

She died in Melbourne, Australia this past Monday after a short illness.

Across her five-decade career, King is best known to international audiences for her role as Governor Erica Davidson in the hit TV show Prisoner: Cell Block H. The 1979 series was a drama about a women’s prison with the tagline “If you think prison is hell for a man, imagine what it would be like for a woman!”

The actress also appeared in several other prominent shows, including Homicide, Dynasty and Bellbird.

In her native Australia, she was well known for being a presenter on various children’s TV shows like Play School, as well as her work on radio and in the theatre. She played roles in major Australian productions of some of the most renowned plays of all time, like Our Town, The Importance of Being Ernest, Peter Pan, various Shakespeare plays, and The Fourposter—the latter of which won her an Erik Award for Best Actress in 1963.

Later in life, she reprised her role from Prisoner: Cell Block H in a stage play adaptation of the series that sold out shows across Australia, the U.K., and the rest of Europe.

She is survived by her sister, Valerie Logada.