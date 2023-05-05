'Moonshiners' Star Craig Landry Hospitalized With Brutal Injuries After Unicycle Wreck

Moonshiners star Craig Landry is recovering from serious injuries he suffered after he crashed on a unicycle last week near his home in New Iberia, Louisiana. TMZ reports Landry was riding his electric unicycle on April 24 when bystanders found him unconscious and called paramedics. He was eventually airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he had surgery to repair his shattered jaw.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Landry's manager, Lauren Edge, says that upon Landry's arrival at the hospital, doctors determined that he suffered "multiple broken bones to his face, jaw, hand and broken teeth." The extent of his injuries to the rest of his body was unclear at the time the GoFundMe was created due to inflammation around his back, neck and legs. No other updates have been posted.

Landry's brother Richard told TMZ that he does not believe Landry was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He added that he suffers from high blood pressure and may have passed out while riding his unicycle.

Edge wrote in the GoFundMe, which at press time has raised $6,425 of its $100,000 goal, that Landry will be "unable to work for the foreseeable future" during his recovery. "Anyone that has ever met Craig knows what a kind hearted, sincere, and genuine person he is," Edge continued. "This unfortunate event is truly devastating and will effect him for years to come. I am asking our Moonshiners community and all who know and love Craig to come together and help in any way possible if you can. No donation is too small and every penny will be greatly appreciated."

Landry has appeared on Moonshiners, a Discovery Channel docudrama series that follows the life of people who produce illegal moonshine in the Appalachian mountains, since 2021. Landry's Moonshiners co-star, Josh Owens, was involved in a violent motorcycle crash on March 4, breaking his neck, back, arms and legs while taking part in a motorcycle race at Florida's Daytona International Speedway.

Owens gave fans an update via a video from the hospital about three weeks after the accident. In the video, Owens admitted that he was hanging on by a thread but said he was confident that he'd recover. He said that he was only able to survive the wreck due to the grace of God. "I'm still here, and I love y'all," he said.

Moonshiners returned for its twelfth season on Discovery Channel in November.