Actress From Acclaimed Romantic Comedy Dies: Lise Bourdin Was 99

French actress Lise Bourdin has died. She was 99.

She died Friday, just two days before her 100th birthday, at her home in Labastide-d’Armagnac, France, according to an article from the AFP news service.

Bourdin is best known for her appearance in Billy Wilder’s classic 1957 film Love in the Afternoon, where she starred opposite Gary Cooper and Audrey Hepburn. In the film, she plays one of the girlfriends of protagonist Frank Flannigan (played by Cooper).

She was born in small-town France in 1925 and got her start as a model when the brother of the owner of a French fashion magazine saw her at a Parisian train station and chased after her.

“I made an appointment with [a photographer] and the cover was published immediately,” she said in a 2017 interview.

Soon, she became one of the world’s biggest models, and was known as the most photographed woman in all of France.

“Few French women have had two pages in Life [magazine]. There was [Brigitte] Bardot, [Jeanne] Moreau and me,” she said.

Her first film role was in Léonide Moguy’s 1953 film Children of Love. The next year, she attended the Cannes Film Festival with Robert Mitchum.

Her acting career was rather short-lived, however; after her appearance in Love in the Afternoon, she only appeared in a few more films.

“The press didn’t like me, and I had a private life outside the artistic world,” she said. “I told myself that I would never have the career I deserved, so I stopped.”

Married once for just six months before divorcing, she never had any children.