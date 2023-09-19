Actress Aparna P. Nair Dies by Suicide

Actress Aparna P. Nair has died, according to PTI (via the Hindustan Times). Police are currently investigating the incident as a suicide. The actress, who appeared in Malayalam-language shows and movies, was discovered at her residence in the Karamana area of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The cause of death is believed to be hanging.

The death was said to have occurred around 7:30 p.m. local time on Aug. 31. Nair was transported to a hospital after she was found, to no avail. Further details about the case are sparse, but police are investigating the matter.

"We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death," police told PTI.

Nair's family members are pushing for criminal charges in the actress' death, per India Today. According to the FIR (first information report) on the situation, Nair's sister blames Nair's husband Sanjith, with whom she shares two children, for driving her to suicide. The India Today summary of the FIR echoes claims of "extreme mental torture" towards Nair, with Sanjith accused of "excessive drinking and ignorance" by the unnamed sister.

Sanjith has denied the allegations. According to The Swaddle, emotional abuse qualifies as domestic violence in India. Police have not filed charges as of press time.

Aparna P. Nair was best known for her roles in the TV shows Athmasakhi and Chandanamazha. She also appeared in several films, such as Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, Achayans and Mudhugauv.

