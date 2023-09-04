Actress Dies After Botched Surgery: What Led to Silvina Luna's Death at 43

Actress Silvina Luna, 43, has died due to kidney failure after a reported botched butt lift surgery. The Argentine actress is the latest to tragically die in a surgical mishap, coming only weeks after TV host Mariano Caprarola died through similar circumstances after a surgery by Anibal Lotocki.

Luna had her procedure back in 2011 and ended up hospitalized for 79 days before her brother's authorization to remove her from life support. The buttocks surgery was completed by Lotocki around June or July 2021, close to the time of another patient he operated on who later passed away.

According to The Daily Mail, Luna was injected with a liquid during the procedure that was banned by Argentina's National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical. Polymethylmethacrylate is typically used as a substitute for glass for skylights, illuminated signs, and aircraft canopies, which doesn't seem like something one wants to be injected into their body.

"Silvina developed an autoimmune disease caused by the medications as a consequence of her surgeries," Dr. Cristian Perez said. The Argentinian doctor met with Luna in Miami to remove the dangerous chemical from her butt. "All patients develop severe kidney failure and end up dying."

From 2015 until her death, Luna was treated for kidney issues and even deteriorated to the point that she needed dialysis and was waiting for a kidney transplant until her passing. Her condition eventually got worse by June and she was sedated soon after, eventually going on a bit of a roller coaster in the hospital. A bacterial infection in recent days led her back to a ventilator and life support unless her brother made the decision on Thursday.

"It was a very difficult decision that her brother had to make, obviously recommended by the doctors, who on several occasions were considering it, because it was very difficult for the only direct relative that Silvina had, to make the decision about her sister's life," entertainment reporter Angel de Brito told viewers on television.

Lotocki was sentenced to four years in prison for medical malpractice and he has been banned from practicing medicine for five years by the courts. He is still free, though, as the National Chamber of Criminal Appeals reviews his punishment.