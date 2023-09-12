Actress Hospitalized After Suffering Vertebrae Fracture

South Korean actress Go Ah-sung is recovering after she was hospitalized for a serious injury. The actress, well-known for her role on the popular K-drama Tracer, revealed in a post to her Instagram Story on Friday, Sept. 8 that she was in the hospital and facing a 12-week recovery period, with it later being revealed that she suffered a fractured vertebrae.

"12 weeks to recover... What am I going to do?" Go Ah-sung captioned a photo showing her hand and an IV going into her arm. Although the actress did not reveal further details of her hospitalization, her agency, Keyeast Entertainment, confirmed in a statement to News1, translated by Koreaboo, "Go Ah-sung is in the hospital due to a vertebrae fracture that she suffered during her personal schedule." According to Soompi, Go Ah-sung fractured her sacrum, the bone between the hipbones.

Due to her injury and the lengthy recovery period, Go Ah-sung has been forced to step away from her role in the upcoming TVING K-drama series, The Love Story of Chunhwa. The series is a romance historical drama that follows the bold Princess Hwa Ri as she embarks on a quest to find a husband for herself instead of marrying the one chosen by her father, the king. The series also follows the search for the person who drew the princess as the subject of a chunhwa (erotic paintings from an earlier period). Go Ah-sung was set to lead the show as Hwa Ri opposite Jang Ryul's Choi Hwan, the richest merchant in the country. She has been replaced by actress Go Ara, whose agency King Kong By Starship confirmed the casting and share Go Ara has "received the script and she is preparing for filming."

Along with Go Ara and Jang Ryul, The Love Story of Chunhwa (working title) is also set to star SF9's Chani, Son Woo Hyun, KARA's Han Seung Yeon, Park Won Sang, and Park Sun Young. The series is slated to premiere sometime in 2024.

The show would have marked the latest credit for Go Ah-sung. The actress, who began her acting career as a child, is well-known for her role in the action drama Tracer. Her other credits include Snowpiercer (2013), Samjin Company English Class (2020), Master of Study (2010), and Heard It Through the Grapevine (2015), among many others. She most recently appeared in the film Because I Hate Korea and was scheduled to participate in promotional events for the film's upcoming premiere at 28th Busan International Film Festival.