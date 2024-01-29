Actor Troy Beckwith Has Died, But 'No Funeral' Will Be Held

Troy Beckwith, who starred on the Neighbours as one of the show's most memorable villains, Michael Martin (aka Sicko Micko), has died. Beckwith's former co-star Kym Valentine confirmed his passing in a social media tribute Friday, his family later confirming that Beckwith passed away following a "tough battle" with cancer. He was 48.

"It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away," Valentine, who portrayed Libby Kennedy in the popular Australian soap opera, wrote. "Another member of our tv family gone way too soon. There will be no funeral as per Troy's request. Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family." Valentine later updated her post with a message from Beckwith's family, which confirmed his cause of death, reading, "Troy would be so humbled by all these messages of love. The family would like everyone to know that Troy fought a tough battle with cancer, some news sources are suggesting otherwise, which is totally untrue."

Beckwith got his start as an actor in 1989 with a role in the children's series Pugwall. He appeared in 42 episodes of the series. His last credited appearance was in the short film Caffeine in 1999. He was best known for his portrayal of Michael Martin on the Neighbours. The character is regarded as one of the best Neighbours villains of all-time and one of the most iconic characters from the 90s, per news.com.au. Beckwith starred on the series for a total of 127 episodes from 1991 to 1998.

"Everyone here at Neighbours was very saddened to hear of the passing of Troy Beckwith. Fans will remember Troy for his memorable role as Michael Martin in the 1990s. We send our love and condolences to his loved ones at this very difficult time," the official Nieghbours Instagram account wrote in tribute to Beckwith, with a statement from Executive Producer Jason Herbison reading, "Everyone at Neighbours remembers Troy as a very talented young actor who brought passion and complexity to the role of Michael. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.'"

In a social media tribute, Beckwith's sister, , Juanita Sanger, remembered the actor for his "most mischievous, contagious laugh. Everyone loved you," adding, "Boy did we have fun growing up. A free spirit that couldn't be held down. And the stories ... we could write a book! I know Mum will be so happy to be reunited with her boy. Peace at last." According to Valentine, there will be "no funeral" for the actor. Beckwith's family has requested privacy at this time.