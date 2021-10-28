Actor Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing George Floyd Statue

A former Parks and Recreation actor was arrested earlier in October after he allegedly vandalized a statue of George Floyd in Manhattan’s Union Square Park. Micah Beals, 37, was arrested earlier this month and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes division confirmed on Monday.

Beals’ arrest came after the NYPD shared footage online of the Oct. 3 incident, the department saying in a report at the time that “the individual threw gray paint on the face and base of the statue and then fled the location while still riding on the skateboard.” The statue, six-foot bust of Floyd, who was murdered in May 2020 by a former Minneapolis police officer, is displayed alongside statues of the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker fatally shot by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

https://twitter.com/NYPDHateCrimes/status/1452647494840619023?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In a tweet the day after the vandalism, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote, “this act of cowardice and hate is reprehensible.” Jennifer Falk, Executive Director of Union Square Partnership, added in a statement to NY Daily News, “we are heartbroken that this act is just another indication that we have a long way to go to achieve a greater understanding of the issues this exhibition was designed to address. We have every confidence that NYPD will get to the bottom of who did this, and we are grateful to Confront Art and the artist for remediating the damage immediately so that the exhibition can continue for all those who have yet to come to Union Square to view it.”

Beals was reportedly taken into police custody after authorities identified him through the footage shared on social media of the incident. According to New-York-Lawyers.org, a second-degree criminal mischief charge can result in up to seven years in New York State prison. Beals has not yet publicly commented on his arrest. This marks the second arrest this year for Beals, who was previously arrested under his stage name in Washington, D.C., for breaking curfew during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Beals, also known by his stage name Micah Femia, is best known for his portrayal of Len, a clubber who appeared in one episode of Parks and Recreation in 2009. He also had a one-off role on CSI: NY in 2004, with his other credits including Pop Star, Don’t Think Twice, Lip Service, and That’s So Raven.