Donald Trump has been acquitted again following his second impeachment trial. This second trial saw Trump accused of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection that saw his supporters storm the U.S. Capitol. Despite swaying enough Republicans to support the initial impeachment, Democrats could not secure enough votes to convict in the trial itself. The vote ended in 57 to convict, 43 to acquit, with 34 voted needed to acquit here. Full analysis of Trump's impeachment trial, acquittal and its aftermath, can be found at CBS News.