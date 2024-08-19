Actor Kevin Yungman Arrested in 2018 Sexual Assault Case

Kevin Yungman, 31, is currently awaiting extradition to Ireland. U.S. Local 10 News reports U.S. Marshals took the Argentine-American actor and singer into custody. Irish authorities wanted him in connection with a 2018 Dublin rape case. Yungman is accused of raping a Brazilian nanny he originally met in France. He was arrested in Florida.

At the time of the incident in 2018, he was 25. He met a woman while she was on vacation in Paris. They stayed in touch. At some point, the two planned a trip to Ireland, where she worked. He reportedly raped the woman, then 19, twice at a Dublin Airbnb. The woman reported the incident to Irish police two days after the incident. Yungman was arrested as he attempted to board a flight at Dublin Airport. The woman showed police a WhatsApp message from Yungman which reportedly read, "Nothing like this will ever happen again."

According to Yungman, their sexual encounter was consensual. He was later released. But in 2020, the Irish Director of Public Prosecutions ordered his arrest and rap charge. If convicted, Yungman can be sentenced to life in prison.

Per

Internet Movie Database, Yungman, born in Buenos Aires, has small acting credits in television and film. He's also acted in stage productions. In the late 2000s, he won the "Cirque Dreams" contest as a 16-year-old student. IMDb reports his credits include Brothers, Killer Kids, Step Up Revolution, and The King and I. Not only is he listed as an actor, but he's also credited with working in the camera and electrical department on some projects.

Newsweek reports Yungman is also a motivational speaker, and boasts a YouTube channel that has over 6,000 subscribers. He's maintained the YouTube channel since 2010. His last video was posted in June 2023 and featured him performing a Father's Day song. His YouTube channel also links out to his LinkedIn page where he is listed as having worked in real estate and as a paramedic and investor.