Actor James Ransone’s Wife Shares Emotional Tribute After He Dies by Suicide

James Ransone’s wife has shared an emotional tribute following the death of The Wire and It: Chapter Two actor via suicide on Friday at age 46.

After Ransone’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, his wife, Jamie McPhee, took to Instagram with a memorial post for her husband.

“I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” she began. “You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right.”

McPhee then thanked her late husband for giving her “the greatest gifts,” their 6-year-old son, Jack, and 4-year-old daughter, Violet, concluding simply, “We are forever.”

A verified GoFundMe link shared on McPhee’s social media has been created to help Ransone’s wife and their children “navigate life after an unimaginable loss.”

“On Friday, December 19th, we lost James Ransone—beloved husband, father, and friend,” the GoFundMe description reads. “James, who his friends called PJ, was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive. Above all else, he was an extraordinary father.”

“His wife, Jamie, known by her friends as Skipper, and their children, Jack and Violet, were the center of his world,” it continues. “They loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it.”

The GoFundMe’s purpose is “to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future—even without James’s light present in their everyday lives.”

“If you feel moved and are able to contribute, your support will go directly toward helping this family move forward with stability, care, and love,” the description concludes. “Thank you for holding Jamie, Jack, and Violet close in your hearts. Your generosity, kindness, and remembrance of James mean more than words can ever express.” As of Monday, the fundraiser has raised more than $112,000.