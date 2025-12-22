‘It: Chapter Two’ and ‘The Wire’ Actor James Ransone Dead at 46

James Ransone, the actor best known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two, died on Dec. 19. He was 46.

Ransone, who played Ziggy Sobotka on HBO’s critically-acclaimed series The Wire and the adult Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two, died of an apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their son.

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 26: James Ransone attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “It Chapter Two” at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

Following news of Ransone’s death breaking over the weekend, tributes to the actor have rolled in. Spike Lee, who directed Ransone in 2006’s Inside Man and 2012’s Red Hook Summer, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo with the late star.

“Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother, MR. JAMES RANSONE,” he wrote in the caption. “We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN.”

Wendell Pierce, Ransone’s The Wire and Treme co-star, also honored Ransone in a social media message, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Sorry I couldn’t be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone.”

Mya Taylor, who starred alongside Ransone in Sean Baker’s 2015 film Tangerine, also paid her respects on Instagram. “RIP James Ransone,” she wrote. “This hurt me so bad. Such a sweet and funny guy. He helped me deal with fame. He could light up a room with his smile and dimples. So funny and sweet and he will be missed. Love this man so much.”

Ransone’s The Black Phone and Black Phone 2 co-star Madeleine McGraw was another of his colleagues to share a tribute after starring with him in the 2021 horror film and its 2025 follow-up. “I’m struggling to put into words the profound emptiness I’m feeling since learning of James Ransone’s passing. My heart is absolutely shattered,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Actor James Ransone discusses the film, ‘In A Valley of Violence’ at the Build Series at AOL HQ on October 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Lori Hawkins/FilmMagic)

Remembering Ransone as “such a beautiful soul” who was “full of kindness and so much passion,” McGraw recalled the seasoned actor giving her parents “heartfelt advice” on how to “guide and protect me in this industry.”

“When he returned for his cameo in Black Phone 2, he was just as humble and grateful, lighting up with pure excitement to be on the Black Phone set,” she continued. “We got to catch up, laugh and connect again, and he was exactly the same: that radiant, passionate man overflowing with love for me, for his craft and for his family.”

McGraw wrote, “James, you truly changed me. You inspired me in ways I’ll carry forever. And I promise, with everything in me, to live by the wisdom you shared with me that night at the premiere. I already miss you so deeply. Rest in peace, my friend. You were one of a kind.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.