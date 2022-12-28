Actor Injured During Military Training

Actor Cha Seo-won was injured during military training over the weekend. Cha, born Lee Chang-yeop, enlisted in the military for his mandatory service on Nov. 22. The 31-year-old South Korean star is best known for his role in the TV drama The Second Husband.

Cha injured his wrist during training on Dec. 25, TenAsia confirmed. Since it was only a minor injury, it is not expected to make a significant impact on his training. He is scheduled to complete his military training this week before deployment. His agency, Namoo Actors, also confirmed that Cha was injured.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/WireImage/Getty Images)

Cha made his acting debut in the 2013 SBS drama The Heirs, before appearing in the series Miss Mamma Mia in 2015. He also starred in episodes of Sisters-in-Law, Children of the 20th Century, The Rich Son, Live or Die, and Miss Lee. He had a role in the 2018 movie A Boy and Sungreen and competed in the reality series I Live Alone earlier this year. Cha's next project, Unintentional Love Story, will be released in early 2023, reports AllKPop.

The Second Husband is considered his breakout project. Cha plays Yoon Jae-min, the son of a candy manufacturer executive whose dreams of becoming a singer are not supported by his family. Oh Seung-ah plays Yoon's evil half-sister Jae-kyeong. Uhm Hyun-kyung stars as Bong Seon-hwa, who seeks revenge after she loses her family. Han Ki-woong rounded out the main cast as Seon-hwa's ex-love Moon Sang-hyeonk. The show aired on MBC TV from August 2021 to April 2022, with 150 episodes produced.

Men between 18 and 50 are required to perform at least 18 months of compulsory military service in South Korea. This has led to an awkward situation for the country's pop stars, especially those who have found international stardom like the members of BTS. In October, the eldest member of the band, Jin, announced he would join the military. He began his service earlier this month, with other members of BTS attending his entrance ceremony to wish him well.

BTS's record label, Big Hit Music, pleaded with fans not to attend the entrance ceremony for family and close friends. "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site," the label said in a statement. "Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."