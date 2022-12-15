BTS' Jin Shows off Hair Transformation as He Prepares for Military Service

Jin is in the army now. His 18-month military service began on Tuesday, Dec. 13, when the 30-year-old BTS member arrived at a South Korean frontline boot camp. The K-pop star's bandmates, Suga, V, Jimin, RM, Jung Kook, and J-Hope, were in attendance to support him. The group's Twitter account posted a photo showing the "Dynamite" singers all wearing masks and coats as they pose with Jin. In another, the band members reveal Jin's newly buzzed head by removing his hood. "My brother!! Come back safely!! 💜 Love You 💜," the translated message read. An additional selfie shared on the social media platform Weverse, showed off the singer's much shorter hair, sheared off in preparation for his service. Jin, the oldest, is the first to sign up for duty among the BTS members. Fans (known as the ARMY) were asked not to attend his enlistment ceremony by the group's label, Big Hit Music. "

The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site," the statement read. "Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP." In closing, the statement asked fans "for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back."

#BTS’ Jin shows off shaved head as he gears up for military enlistment in South Korea. pic.twitter.com/ElZ5xH8sGh — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 11, 2022

Big Hit confirmed in October that Jin would be the first member of the group to report for service. During Jin's absence, the other members of BTS will prepare for their service and promote and release their solo projects. There has been no word yet on which member of BTS will be next to join the military. "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans," Big Hit Music said at the time. The label added, "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."