Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Set to Present Best Picture Award at Oscars Again

The Academy is giving Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway a second chance.

According to TMZ, the Academy is bringing the two back to present the award for Best Picture at the Oscars this Sunday.

“Our Oscar sources tell us Warren and Faye both just showed up at the Dolby Theatre and rehearsed the big moment,” TMZ reported. “We’re told they were shuffled onstage together very quickly to run through their bit. They went through their lines twice. She began by saying, “Presenting is better the second time around,” Beatty followed up with, “The winner is ‘Gone with the Wind.’”

For those who missed it, the two Hollywood legends were brought in to present the award at the 2017 Oscars. However, due to a mistake backstage, the two were handed the wrong envelope and read that La La Land had won the award. Once the winner’s got onstage they examined the envelope and alerted everyone that Moonlight had in fact won the award instead.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that calculates the Academy Awards’ voting results and supplies the envelopes during the show, revealed in the days after the mistake that they purposefully create two sets of envelopes for each category. Beatty and Dunaway had inadvertently been given the second envelope for the previous award, Best Actress, which Emma Stone won for her performance in La La Land.

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” the firm wrote in a released statement. “The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

Both stars spoke out in the weeks after the show.

“I thought he was joking,” Dunaway said, explaining what happened when Beatty initially hesitated to read the card before she motioned towards the mic and read La La Land. “I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that, he kind of holds the power…but it’s part of his charm. I read the name of the film on the card.”

“I guess you could say it was chaos,” Beatty said in an interview with Graham Norton.

This year’s Best Picture nominees are Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

Jimmy Kimmel, who was commended for how he handled the situation as host last year, is back to host this year’s award show as well.