Abigail Breslin Reacts to Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Lawsuit

Abigail Breslin is sharing her own experiences with “toxic masculinity” while supporting Blake Lively amid her recent sexual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

The Miranda’s Victim actress, 28, spoke about Lively’s situation in a Tumblr post that she also shared to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 28. Without naming specific names, Breslin referenced her role in the 2023 legal battle between Classified co-star Aaron Eckhart and film producers after she accused Eckhart, 56, of “aggressive, demeaning and unprofessional behavior” on set.

“When did the word woman become synonymous with scapegoat?” Breslin began. “As I see the news each day, I realize this is the world we seem to live in. In light of recent events regarding the attempt to destroy the career and livelihood of a fellow actress and woman, I have felt compelled to write this, as I have unfortunately been subject to the same toxic masculinity throughout my life.”

Breslin continued, “In my recent career, I’ve brought forward concerns about a male colleague… I was told my fears were figments of my imagination. Now, as I’m seeing this pattern pop up more, I realize this is the norm.”

While the Scream Queens star “had hope in change” after the #MeToo movement of 2017, which sparked “a new wave of recognition for those who had been abused, degraded, slandered, silenced,” she said the possibility for uprising ultimately burned out.

“And when the smoke in the sky clears and the ashes and debris are swept away from the sidewalk, behind closed doors — to them — we are still just noisy women,” she wrote. “So we all go about our business until the next wave of injustice comes.”

Breslin continued that “men and anyone who enables abusers” were “annoyed that they might have to change their own dehumanizing behavior,” and that there was a “shift from ‘Yasss!!! Go women!!!! We are woke af!!!! We got your back!!!!’ To ‘God, didn’t these b—hes have their moment a few years ago? Get over it.’”

“As if centuries of women being underpaid, undervalued, under-appreciated, raped, harassed, terrified and used for the benefits of dick-wielding heroes would be erased because you commented on your second cousin’s #MeToo Instagram saying, ‘Stay strong,’” she added. “It was a pat on the head, a consolation prize accompanied by an eye roll as if we were just all constantly complaining that the gas station didn’t sell our preferred brands of tampons.”

Breslin then referenced a now-withdrawn lawsuit against her in what appears to be a reference to the legal saga surrounding Eckhart, saying she made a “confidential complaint against a coworker for unprofessional behavior” and had the “silly and naive impression they would believe me.” Instead of being protected and believed, Breslin said “a suit was filed against me for having the audacity to speak up.”

The Stillwater actress said that her “previous abuse” in a relationship was brought up during the case as “unfounded claims,” and she was made out as “someone who just goes after men, rather than being seen as someone who has been dealing as a professional in this world, since I was a child, standing up for herself.”

“This was after I had taken all of the recommended, reasonable and appropriate measures of reporting confidentially to my union,” Breslin continued. “The experience left me with a lot of questions, of the professionals in my industry, of the public, and of men.”

Breslin asked as the post went on why society is “so quick to defend a man after he is accused of bad behavior” and so quick to deem a woman who speaks out a liar. “I find most people believe the approval of a man is far more significant than the burden of supporting a woman. For men, it is always innocent until proven guilty. For women it is the opposite. ‘Prove your fear.’ ‘Prove your discomfort.’ ‘Prove your pain,’ ” she wrote. “This MUST change.”

Bringing her attention back to the legal battle between Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 40, Breslin wrote, “And so here we find ourselves again, in a vicious cycle of crucifying another woman for speaking out against a man. Watching as the world splits in two over who is telling the truth, no matter how much evidence is presented. Because how could a woman do anything but lie or exaggerate?” She concluded, “To change the narrative, we do not need more women to scream. We just need a lot more men to shut up and listen.”