Blake Lively claims that in addition to the alleged sexual harassment and emotional torture she experienced at the hands of her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni during filming, Baldoni claimed he spoke to her late father. Per her legal complaint, Lively alleged that Baldoni had “engaged in other behaviors that were shocking and emotionally distressing,” which included “[claiming] he could speak to the dead, and on several occasions told [Lively] that he had spoken to her dead father.” The complaint described it as “off putting and violative” for Baldoni to allegedly “claim a personal relationship with [Lively’s] recently deceased father.”

Lively’s father, actor Ernie Lively, died in June 2021 at the age of 74. He’d starred alongside his famous daughter in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise.

At the time of his death, the family confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. His death was the result of cardiac complications after a long history with issues, including a heart attack in 2003 and him undergoing stem-cell therapy treatment in 2013 in an effort to repair his heart after an angiogram caused a severed aorta and coronary artery issues.

Ernie and wife Elaine Lively shared children Lori, Jason, Robyn and Eric showed their support of Eric after Blake’s lawsuit went public. “FINALLY justice for my sister @blakelively,” Robyn wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 21.

Blake has also received much support from her Hollywood peers, including co-stars in the film. Brandon Sklenar, who starred as her high school love Atlas, reposted the New York Times article that broke the news of Lively’s allegations against Baldoni on his Instagram Story on December 23. He titled the link to the story, “For the Love of God Read This.” He tagged the actress in the post alongside a single red heart emoji.

Aquaman star, Amber Heard, who says she, like Blake, experienced a similar orchestrated PR campaign against her after coming forward with allegations of domestic abuse against her ex-husband, Hollywood powerhouse Johnny Depp.

“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,’” Heard said in a statement to NBC News on Dec. 23. “I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.” Heard has relocated to Spain in search of a peaceful life outside of Tinsel Town.