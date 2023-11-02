Abigail Breslin Accuses Co-Star Aaron Eckhart of Being 'Aggressive and Demeaning' on Set

Abigail Breslin worked with Aaron Eckhart on the movie Classified and claims that he acted in an "aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional manner." The Blast obtained this information in a new lawsuit, in which producers of the film are suing the star of Little Miss Sunshine for not signing contracts in order to release the movie as planned.

The producers of the film, however, conducted an investigation into the allegations and said there was no evidence to support her "wild" accusations. According to the filing, Dream Team Studio and WM Holdings describe the conflict between the film's two main actors and how the problems are causing financial difficulties for the production.

"During the course of production, the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart's of aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril," the lawsuit states.

It continues, "In order for the production to continue, among other things. Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart and costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate Breslin's demands or else Breslin would not continue to perform her contractual obligations." In her letter to SAG-AFTRA, Breslin reportedly detailed her "fears" and criticized Eckhart's "behavior."

As reported in the lawsuit, the production took the allegations seriously, and "Due to the obligation under the SAG-AFTRA Adherence Letter, which obligates a producer signatory to 'provide a safe set.' The on-set producer…ultimately prepared a report based on a detailed investigation into Breslin's claims and behavior, and he submitted the report" to producers. As a result, the investigation "found no evidence in support to Breslin's wild, hysterical, and imaginary allegations against Eckhart."

Several reports claim that the film Classified, starring Eckhart, Breslin, and Tim Roth, finished shooting in Malta in May. When the production analyzed the costs for principal photography, they stated that "unnecessary accommodations made for Breslin, whose claims were specious, cost the production over $80,000.

"In addition, there are delivery issues to distribution partners as there are few scenes where Breslin and Eckhart are seen together," the company complains. Both sides have attempted to settle their differences, but Brelin's team demands $35,000 as a condition for finishing the paperwork. Breslin is being sued for at least $80,000 in damages for what the company calls "extortion."