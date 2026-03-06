ABC Star Reveals Facial Injuries After Being Attacked by Dog

An ABC star is showing the aftermath of being attacked by a dog.

The Good Doctor’s Paige Spara revealed facial injuries she sustained over a year after the incident.

Spara took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show off a completely recovered face along with the caption, “A little over a year now and the dog bite that took my cheek and upper lip out is PRETTY MUCH HEALED BONJOUR AMEN.” While Spara has occasionally updated her Instagram in recent months, even showing off her face, it seems like this recovery journey might finally be done.

Paige Spara Instagram

She also shared what her face looked like post-incident, with scars covering her upper lip, near her eye, and near her nose. “RIP SCARESSSSSSSSSS,” she captioned the Insta Story, more than happy to no longer be dealing with the scars. Spara didn’t get into detail about what happened, but it definitely looked pretty serious.

Paige Spara has not acted since starring on The Good Doctor as Lea Dilallo. The series ran for seven seasons and ended in 2024. It’s unknown if she had any roles locked down prior to the incident, but it’s possible now that her face has healed up, she’ll want to get back into acting.

Paige Spara Instagram

The Good Doctor’s ensemble cast was led by Freddie Highmore and also included Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Chuku Modu, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Tamlyn Tomita, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, and Brandon Larracuente, among others. The medical drama almost got a spinoff, The Good Lawyer, starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman, but after the backdoor pilot aired as part of The Good Doctor, ABC decided not to move forward.

Aside from The Good Doctor, Spara can also be seen in Home Again and Kevin from Work. According to her IMDb, Spara does not have any upcoming credits, but again, it’s possible she’ll ease her way back into acting now that her face has healed up. It’s unknown if and when she’ll return to acting, but at the very least, she seems to be doing well. An incident like the one she went through can have unpredictable outcomes, and luckily, she did not get the short end of the stick, and she looks pretty incredible after the scars she had.