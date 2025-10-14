ABC Sitcom Legend Arrested on Felony Charge

Family Matters alum Darius McCrary, who starred on the hit ABC comedy as Eddie Winslow, has been arrested. PEOPLE reports he was arrested as a fugitive near the US-Mexico border and held without bail on a felony charge.

He was arrested on Oct. 5. As of now, he has not yet been sentenced and is not eligible for bail at this time.

His online booking information notes him as a “fugitive arrest,” and the San Diego Court’s website shows McCrary is the defendant in an open criminal case. His first court date is set for Wednesday, Oct. 15. McCray’s rep told TMZ that the warrant was out of Michigan due to a missed court appearance and in regards to his failure to pay child support.

McCrary had a messy divorce battle with ex-wife Tammy Brawner. They filed for divorce in 2017. When they finalized the divorce in 2019, the actor was ordered to pay $1,366 per month in child support.

Outside of the child support, McCrary was ordered to attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers’ intervention classes within 12 months of the divorce order. His visitation with their daughter Zoey would be monitored until he completed 10 visits to the classes, and he was additionally required to enroll in and complete six parenting classes in order to move forward to potentially having unsupervised visitation.

At the time that Brawner filed for divorce from McCrary, she expressed concerns for the way McCray interacted with their daughter. In one claim, she alleged that in March 2018, McCrary “partially dislocated” Zoey’s arm when he was taking her to the bathroom, which McCray denied.

McCrary starred on Family Matters for all nine seasons alongside his on-screen parents Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton. The series is the second-longest-running sitcom with an African American cast.