ABC Reality TV Favorite Gets Engaged

Tyler Cameron is officially off the market.

The former Bachelorette contestant proposed to Tate Madden during a beachside date in Little Palm Island, Florida, and the couple shared the news Saturday, Aug. 15.

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Cameron and Madden posted several photos from the proposal on Instagram, including a shot of Cameron on one knee with a ring box in his hand. Madden appeared visibly excited as she accepted the proposal and later showed off her engagement ring.

The couple kept their announcement simple, writing, “Better late than never they say.”

Their engagement was quickly met with congratulations from several members of Bachelor Nation. Colton Underwood wrote, “Congrats you two. Sending so much love,” while JoJo Fletcher commented, “Ahh congrats!! Love u guys.”

Cameron first became a major Bachelor Nation figure in 2019 when he competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on Season 15 of The Bachelorette. He ultimately finished as Brown’s runner-up.

His relationship with Madden, however, developed away from the reality TV franchise. The pair met in 2022 and initially remained friends. Their relationship eventually became romantic, though Cameron was careful about discussing his personal life publicly.

In July 2024, Cameron confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he was dating someone but did not reveal Madden’s identity. He said the couple wanted to enjoy their relationship privately before putting it in the public eye.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on and keeping private. But there will be a time when we come out,” Cameron said. “That’s what happens – you go home and find a girl.”

Cameron also explained why he was reluctant to share details about the relationship immediately.

“With social media, anytime you post something or you post your relationship, it becomes now everyone’s chance to comment on it and have their views on it,” he said. “That’s a stage we’ll cross eventually.”

By October 2025, Cameron was willing to say more about Madden while speaking with E! News. He described their early connection as strictly platonic and praised her outgoing personality.

“It was always platonic and cool, and she was always the life of the party and fun,” Cameron said. “Everyone gravitates towards her. She’s just a ball of fun energy, and everyone enjoys being around her.”

Now the couple has taken a major step forward after years of knowing each other. Cameron and Madden have not announced a wedding date.