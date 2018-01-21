Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Dropped 100 Pounds in Prison

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is about to dance out of prison early after serving less than half of her sentence for fraud, and the reality fixture will reportedly look a lot different when she’s released, 5 News reports.

According to a source, fans should be prepared to see a much different look from the 51-year-old, who’s lost approximately 100 pounds and is feeling “great” since entering prison. Miller has reportedly already asked for multiple surgeries when she’s out, including a tummy tuck, breast lift and excess skin removal.

Before her sentencing last year, Miller had gastric bypass surgery, which reduced her stomach by 80 percent.

“I think this is the right time,” Miller told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “People are saying, ‘But your sentencing is coming up in a couple weeks!’ And that is true, and I’m really nervous about that — more than the surgery — but there’s no right time.”

The TV host will walk out of federal prison on Feb. 20 and move to a halfway house, though it’s unknown how long she will spend at the California facility after she was released, Page Six reports.

Miller was indicted on 20 counts of fraud back in Oct. 2015. Facing a slew of charges and evidence against her, the reality TV cast member pleaded guilty on June 27, 2016.

In addition to jail time, Miller was instructed to pay a $40,000 fine and serve two years probation after her prison release.

Miller began serving her year-long sentence on July 12, 2017 and is now being released early for good behavior.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @dancemomspride_