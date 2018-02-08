Aaron Rodgers Wants to Keep Danica Patrick Romance Low-Key

It’s been about a month since Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick made their rumored relationship public. But don’t expect the two to discuss it often going forward.

Rodgers was asked where Patrick was when he attended the NFL Honors event, in which he gave a blunt answer of “She’s not here,” while on the red carpet.

The duo was spotted out in public for the first time on Tuesday as Rodgers competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in California.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick said in an interview with The Associated Press. She said the two met at the ESPY Awards back in 2012.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick said. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team… Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

“Danica didn’t waste any time moving on from Ricky Stenhouse,” a source told Terez Owens in January. “This is on the extreme down low, as they both want to keep this quiet for now. It’s early but they are really hitting it off.”

An Us Weekly source spotted the two up in Green Bay during the holidays.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness said, according to Us Weekly. The source added that the pair “want to keep this quiet for now” but are “really hitting it off.”

Patrick dated fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse junior from 2012 to December 2017.

