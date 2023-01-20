Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Speaks out About His Death

Aaron Carter's sister, Angel Conrad, is remembering her "selfless" twin brother as she and older brother Nick Carter celebrate the late "Aaron's Party" artist's life and raise awareness surrounding mental health. Conrad helped organize Wednesday's Songs for Tomorrow benefit concert after her twin brother died in November at the age of 34 following a long struggle with mental illness and addiction.

"I will always remember Aaron as a selfless, goofy person, who ultimately just wanted to be loved," Conrad told ET Canada. "Unfortunately, he didn't learn to love himself first, which is something a lot of people struggle with. In his own words, self-love meant self-respect and self-worth – he had a hard time with that."

Conrad continued that she and Aaron were "very close," despite his struggles over the years. "Even though our relationship was extremely difficult over the last few years, I tried to remain hopeful he would get the help he needed," she explained. "After he passed away, a fire lit inside me. I said, 'I cannot allow my brother to die in vain.' The real Aaron was too special for that. When he was in his right mind, he thrived off of helping people."

"As a child, he spent a tremendous amount of time with children fighting cancer or other challenges," Conrad continued of her late brother. "Making other people happy was paramount in his daily life, even as he struggled. As Aaron's twin, I'm hoping I can use this platform to help make a change."

Performing at Wednesday's West Hollywood benefit concert were Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, LFO's Brad Fischetti, 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons, Ryan Cabrera, David Archuleta, *NSYNC's Lance Bass, B. Howard and O-Town's Jacob Underwood, Trevor Penick and Erik-Michael Estrada. The event also managed to raise more than $150,000 for On Our Sleeves, a national movement to break stigmas surrounding and protect children's mental health.

During the concert, Nick performed his tribute song to his brother, "Hurts to Love You." Conrad said she and her older brother are "finding comfort" in one another during this tough time for their family. "There's nobody else I can talk to that truly understands what the feeling is like," she said. "I'm hopeful we can show our children how we took this tragedy and turned it into something positive. Where there is love, there is often pain."