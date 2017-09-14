Why Aaron Carter Reportedly Stormed off Set of ‘The Doctors’

Aaron Carter will appear on Thursday’s episode of The Doctors to receive the results of a drug test, but it seems the singer didn’t take too kindly to the hosts’ post-show advice.

TMZ reports that after the show was done taping, the hosts suggested Carter get treatment at rehab, reportedly even saying the show would pay for it. The 29-year-old singer allegedly became defiant and said he would not go before leaving the studio and getting in his car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the episode, Carter received the results from his drug test, learning that he had tested negative for coke and meth but positive for benzodiazepine and hydrocodone, which he said he used to manage his anxiety.

“What scares me about that drug panel is that your sister perished from a drug overdose,”Doctor Travis Stork told the singer. “You have a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications—- and I’m speaking now purely from the doctor’s perspective — can be very, very scary.”

According to the show, Stork has spoken with Carter since his appearance and will be sharing an update on the singer on Friday’s show.

Photo Credit: YouTube / The Doctors

