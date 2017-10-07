Aaron Carter Shows off 30-Pound Weight Gain Following Brief Stint in Treatment Facility

Is Aaron Carter finally on the mend?

From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn’t wait to show you till 2018 🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result. A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

The singer took to Instagram Saturday morning to share before and after selfies of himself posing shirtless, showing off what he says is a 30-pound weight gain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The younger brother of Nick Carter entered into a treatment facility just over two weeks ago.

“From 115 pounds to 145 in a few weeks,” Carter wrote on Instagram. “On the left 115 on the right 145.”

“Continuing to focus on myself and my health,” he said. “Sorry I couldn’t wait to show you till 2018 #proudofmyself #StressFree I miss you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.”

This week, Carter’s rep revealed that he left the facility as “several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate in person attention.”

“He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best possible person,” the rep said.

The legal and personal matters might have something to do with the incidents that occurred this past summer. In July, he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession.

Not long after that, he wrote an emotional letter and revealed that he’s bisexual. He split up with his then-girlfriend shortly after.

In September, Carter totaled his car in an accident and later that month, he appeared on an episode of The Doctors, where he revealed to have been taking a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates.