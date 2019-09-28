Aaron Carter Reveals New Giant Face Tattoo

Aaron Carter has been stirring up all kinds of controversy as of late, and now his own face is going to turn a bunch of heads. Carter, 31, now has a tattoo covering the left side of his face and head. It is not clear exactly what the image is supposed to depict, but it seems similar to Medusa, the Greek monster with snakes for hair.

Carter has shared several posts about the new tattoo, including one with the artist, Herchell L. Carrasco of Pachuco Tattoo. He shows off the new ink while lip syncing the Da Baby song “Suge.”

He also including another mirror selfie with the tattoo and claimed he was the “biggest things in music right now,” giving followers even more of reason.

As far as fan reaction to the bold piece, it has been mixed. Some love it, some hate it, and some love the art itself but wish Carter had not gotten it tatted on his visage.

Regardless, it appears that Carter does not care what haters think of the piece, based on his recent social media activity.

you gonna regret that tattoo in about 5 years bro.. Or maybe in 5 minutes. — Stupette_Says (@Stupette1974) September 28, 2019

really loving the new look🖤😈 — erin ⋆ ˚｡⋆ (@erinxdavison) September 28, 2019

Your face is too beautiful to hide it behind a tattoo! I love tattoos but face tattoos are tough. I’ll always support what others want because it’s not my body! ❤️ — Rae Hunley (@RaeTaylorHunley) September 28, 2019

Carter has lashed out numerous times in recent weeks at everyone from random Twitter users, to his brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

