Aaron Carter Posts Long Instagram Letter Amid Rape Claims, Comments Flood in

Just hours after he accused his brother of sexually abusing a 91-year-old woman, Aaron Carter took to Instagram with a long-winded letter addressing the controversy surrounding him. In a post shared with his more than 400,000 followers on the night of Sunday, Sept. 22, simply captioned “unconditional love,” Carter addressed the many allegations he has faced, the concern that fans have shown for him, and his hopes for the future.

While drama has surrounded the singer in recent months, it picked up steam last week after his brother, Nick Carter, and his twin sister, Angel Carter, filed for restraining orders against him, believing that he posed a safety risk to themselves and their families.

“I’m well aware many of you have shown concern for me over the past few weeks,” Carter began the post. “Having people who genuinely care for you is something that should never be taken for granted. For as long as I could remember, I’ve chased unconditional love and hopes for true stability in my family. I’ve spent most of my adult life seeking validation from these same people. I started to get a chip on my shoulder when I kept coming up short on something that doesn’t cost a thing. LOVE. All I want is love.”

“What has transpired recently does not represent my true wants or needs. I’ve been fighting fire with fire, something I still need to work on. Some have pointed and laughed, but many many more have shown genuine support for what I’ve been vulnerable enough to share,” he continued. “For the record: I’m okay. I’m simply choosing to no longer be controlled by fear. I don’t fear my past. I do not fear the truth. I don’t fear anyone but God.”

Carter then went on to directly address his brother and sister’s claims that he had confessed to having “thoughts of killing babies” and thoughts “about killing Lauren Kitt,” Nick’s pregnant wife.

“I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone’s life,” he added. “It was hurtful of me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me. What’s actually more hurtful though, is knowing how effected my innocent nieces and nephews will be by choices the adults around them have made.”

“With that in mind, I ask that everyone to please leave me alone and let the legal system do their thing,” Carter’s post concluded. “Thank you so much for the support. The truth shall set you free!”

Many of Carter’s followers responded to the post with messages of support, some simply responding with nothing more than emojis depicting hands folded in prayer and hearts while others wrote lengthier notes.

“I love you very much and I got your back,” one person wrote.

“Support you for ever,” wrote another.

Concern for Carter’s well being has swirled in recent weeks. Although he previously stated that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression, he recently denied those claims while making a number of accusations against his family members.

According to Carter’s ex-girlfriend, Lina Valentina, the singer’s family is “trying to help him,” but he “thinks everybody’s trying to ‘take him down.’”