Aaron Carter Calls out ‘Fraud’ Corey Feldman Ahead of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’ Premiere

Aaron Carter has some beef to settle with Corey Feldman. The singer, who is set to appear on this season of WE TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, took to Twitter just after the first trailer for the upcoming season premiere was released, accusing Feldman of being a “fraud and a fake” while declaring that he doesn’t “need reality tv reality tv needs me.”

Corey Feldman! You’re a fucking fraud and a fake!! 🤔 I’m not a push over little bitch I don’t need reality tv reality tv needs me this joker literlly stole money using go fund me from his “fans” and didn’t expose shit! Corey WE GOT AN ISSUE BRUH. https://t.co/sUtYen86fO — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 8, 2019

In the short video clip shared, with Carter retweeted, the “Sooner or Later” singer can be seen discussing personal matters alongside his mother, Jane, with Feldman and several of his other housemates listening on.

“I felt like I had been responsible for the death of my sister, for the death of my dad, for my family falling apart,” Carter emotionally explained to the group, adding that he’s felt like an adult since the age of 16, when his career was at its peak.

While Feldman has not responded to Carter’s Twitter accusations, he did speak to Us Weekly about that intense moment shown on screen, explaining that he understood what Carter was feeling.

“I was sitting there and it was very genuine because it was like, ‘Here’s a guy who’s saying everything that I feel.’ I get it,” Feldman told the outlet of the singer, who is currently embroiled in a tense family feud. “Mom screwed you over, used you, abused you and what have you got to show for it? You just want to feel love, right? You just want to feel love. I totally could relate. My brother, Eden, could totally relate. My wife could totally [relate]. We were all just sitting there going, ‘Aw.’”

“So I just went over and gave him a hug,” he continued. “But that said, from that moment on, I feel like he kind of clung to me and we kind of developed this brother-type relationship, which honestly, although I loved it, was also a bit hard because I was there to work on my relationship with my own brother.”

Feldman added that he did what he could “to show compassion and love to Aaron” and that he has “nothing but the best wishes for him.”

Along with Carter and Feldmon, the cast for the upcoming season for Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition also includes Basketball Wives stars Gloria and Laura Govan, who are joined by Laura’s father, Michael and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino and her mother, Penelope.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition returns to We TV on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. ET.