Aaron Carter Alleges Brother Nick Sexually Assaulted 91-Year-Old Woman, Asks FBI for Help

After sharing a string of allegations outlining abuse and rape by his older brother and sister, Aaron Carter is continuing to share stunning claims in a number of social media posts directed to the FBI on Sunday night. On Sept. 22, Carter took to Instagram to claim his brother Nick had sexually assaulted a 91-year-old woman by the name of “Mildred.” He later went to Twitter, sharing a long bout of claims with replies to fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Sep 22, 2019 at 2:15pm PDT

“Hey [FBI] my brother raped Mildred and told me in confidence in his pick up truck she was 91 years old and my brother told me he covered her mouth so no one could hear her scream,” Carter wrote alongside a video from their 2006 reality show, House of Carters. “Put me on a polygraph machine please [FBI] my mother knows she was taking care of two elderly women who were on hospice Mildred and opal who my mother was keeping alive. [FBI] what are you gonna do about that!? NOTHING! ? I’m REPORTING A RAPE FROM NICK ON SN ELDERLY WOMEN WHO WAS DYING AND WAS 91 that he raped. Strap nick up to a polygraph machine and a really good one please.”

In another Instagram post, he revealed he would not be “silenced” after a Change.org petition called for his arrest. Carter continued his claims by taking to Twitter, sharing how his brother Nick was meddling with the media to take him down. He later shared that his “safety was at risk.”

Is encouraging his fans to keep calling the police everywhere I go on my tour.. you take time and resources from these police departments ..stop encouraging ur fans to be bully me and others @tmz @perezhilton @HarveyLevinTMZ all these set up to make me look bad — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 22, 2019

I sent this out on September 14th about pyro being dropped!! I did that. Here’s the proof. also Keep trying bro this is not a battle you can win. It’s a federal offense that you raped @AshleyRepp Underage in the state of Florida there’s no statutes @FBI @FBILasVegas #CoverUp pic.twitter.com/FicrhntyyD — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 22, 2019

Who is the sick one ??? @FBI @cnn @MelissaSchuman @AshleyRepp @KayaJones @WillaFord ladies speak up please. @ParisHilton speak up please you were there and pulled him off of me when he attacked me that morning!!! And tried to kill me. Help me @ParisHilton pic.twitter.com/zLpI22L7qo — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 22, 2019

Everyone tag the @FBI my safety is at risk and they already got my guns away from me. Because of the EPO falsified claims. Which is against the law to file a false police report. !! @LancasterPolice https://t.co/9bxG837JVB — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 22, 2019

The claims come just hours after Nick reportedly increased security for the welfare of his family after Carter revealed in a social media post on Friday that he would “kill everyone.”

According to Us Weekly, Nick is not taking any chances over Carter’s threats and comments on social media, allegedly amping up security ahead of his second child’s birth.

“Nick has beefed up security,” a source told the outlet. “There is definite concern for Lauren [Nick’s pregnant wife] and this situation has been very stressful for her. She’s very close to her due date but because of what happened previously with her pregnancies and the stress, they just want the baby to get here safely and there is concern that because of the stress she will go into early labor.”

