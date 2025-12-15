A-List Movie Star Says He’s ‘No Longer Kissing Girls’ On-Screen After Conversation With His Wife

George Clooney won’t be kissing any of his female co-stars moving forward.

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail published Friday that he wouldn’t be “kissing girls” on screen after a conversation with wife Amal Clooney.

“I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did — ‘Okay, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore,’” George told the outlet.

He explained, “When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, ‘Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I’m in shape. But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number.’”

The Syriana actor has spoken about his kissing scenes in the past, revealing in a 2022 interview with The New York Times that his kissing “move” got panned by a director when he was a young actor.

“I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl, and the director goes, ‘Not like that,’” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!’”

George hinted at having a kissing conversation with his wife at the time after revealing that it took him and co-star Julia Roberts “80 takes” to get their romance scene in Ticket to Paradise right.

“Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes,’” he told the publication. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’” Roberts chimed in, “It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing,” to which George responded, “Well, we had to get it right.”

George and Amal, 47, met in 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend, and they got engaged in April 2014 before tying the knot in September of the same year. The couple shares 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

The Jay Kelly actor revealed in November that the secret to making his marriage work is letting the little things go. “Well, when you’re younger, you want to be right about everything, you know. ‘Don’t paint that color on the wall,’” the actor told CBS News.

“And you know, Amal and I — everybody gets ticked off when I say it — but we’ve never had a fight. We never had an argument,” he explained. “And some of it is because I’m at this point in life where if she wants to paint the wall red, I don’t care.”