A Daytime Emmy Judge Just Broke Rules

A judge for the Daytime Emmys just broke a forbidden rule.

Via Parade, the official Emmys X account posted a thread of frequently asked questions earlier this month, and one judge did exactly what was against the rules.

One of the rules was that judges are “forbidden from talking about what specific categories they served on or their opinions of the material they reviewed,” whether that’s personally, privately, or on social media. Daytime Emmy winner and General Hospital star Kate Mansi, who is nominated this year, took to her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of an article announcing nominations.

She highlighted the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series category, writing, “I was so lucky to judge this impossible category and so proud of each of these women, and friends!” As of now, it’s unknown if anything will happen to Mansi’s role as a judge after breaking one of these rules, especially since it is for such a controversial category. Since Mansi did post it on her Story, it is no longer there, but it’s also unknown if she took it down before the 24 hours were up.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, Mansi herself is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and it can be assumed that she did not judge the category in which she is nominated. Mansi has been playing Kristina Corinthos-Davis since 2013, replacing Lexi Ainsworth. Prior to General Hospital, she played Abigail Deveraux-DiMera on fellow soap opera Days of Our Lives from 2011 to 2016 and again from 2018 to 2020.

The 2025 Daytime Emmys will be held on Friday, Oct. 17 in Pasadena, California. Whether or not Mansi will take home another award is unknown, and if there will be any consequences to her breaking the “forbidden” rule. It’s understandable that she would post about her judging such an impossible category, since it is such a big honor. It’s likely it just slipped her mind, and one can only hope that if there are consequences, they aren’t too bad.

It should be interesting to see who eventually ends up taking home an Emmy, whether for the Daytime, Primetime, or Creative Arts ceremonies. And fans won’t want to miss out on the Emmys, including the Primetime Emmys, which air on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.